The upcoming action thriller Yodha has been postponed for the third time. The film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna in the lead was first scheduled to be released in theatres on July 7, but then it was later pushed to September 15. Now the makers have shared that the film helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha will arrive in theatres on December 15. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor–Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Postponed to December 1; Sandeep Reddy Vanga Explains the Reason Behind the Delay (Watch Video).

Yodha New Release Date

Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions presents In association with Mentor Disciple Films A Dharma Production Film#YODHA Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 3, 2023

