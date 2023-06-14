Laxmna Utkar's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, featuring the dynamic duo of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, continues to dominate the Box Office. As per trade analysts, the movie is steadily approaching the impressive milestone of crossing the Rs 60 Crore mark in India. Its remarkable performance is still creating ripples in the industry. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Masala Entertainer Is Strictly One-Time Watch! (LatestLY Exclusive).
#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke will cruise past ₹ 60 cr mark today [Wed]… The journey to ₹ 70 cr begins… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr, Sat 5.76 cr, Sun 7.02 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 58.77 cr. #India biz.
*National chains* / Week 2…
⭐️ Fri: 2.12 cr
⭐️ Sat: 3.77 cr
⭐️ Sun: 4.30… pic.twitter.com/uqaAO5Wi5C
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2023
