Looks like Adipurush's loss, is Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's gain at the box office. Well, as the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's rom-com which released in theatres on June 2 has been earning really well at the ticket window. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, ZHZB has managed to earn Rs 2.88 crore on its twenty-fourth day at BO. The film's total collection stands at Rs 79.02 crore in India. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Masala Entertainer Is Strictly One-Time Watch! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Update:

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke refuses to slow down… Weekend 4 is HIGHER than Weekend 3 - a remarkable feat in today’s times, when most films run out of fuel in the initial days itself… [Week 4] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.88 cr. Total: ₹ 79.02 cr. #India biz.#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke… pic.twitter.com/41Tlnd4col — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)