The makers of Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited actioner Dhaakad have shifted the release date of the movie. Now, the Razneesh Ghai directorial will hit the big screens on May 27 this year. Earlier, the film was slated to release in April 2022. Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Turns Desi Lara Croft in the New Poster (View Pic).

Dhaakad New Release Date:

