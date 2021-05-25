Epic TV shows like Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan, Stories By Rabindranath Tagore and Dharmakshetra will e removed from Netflix India on May 31st. Two of the widely popular Pakistani dramas Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar also leave Netflix India on June 14.

Check the Tweet Below:

Popular Pakistani Shows Removed As Well:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)