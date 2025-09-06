Quratulain Balouch, the Pakistani singer famed for Woh Humsafar Tha, survived a rare bear attack in Skardu's Deosai National Park while she was there assisting flood victims in some of Baltistan's remote villages. Quratulain Balouch has now issued an official statement after media reports earlier suggested she was on a camping trip near Bara Pani. "On the night of 4th September 2025 while she was sleeping in her tent she was attacked by a brown bear,. The CDRS team quickly tried and succeeded in scaring the bear away. Her condition is now out of danger. Doctors have advised that she is stable. Thankfully there were no fractures and she is recovering from her wounds," the statement read. Balouch, popularly known as QB, rose to prominence with her rendition of Woh Humsafar Tha, the title track of the hit drama Humsafar. She later performed several Coke Studio favourites and playback songs in Bollywood films. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Khanum Attacked With Egg During Press Conference Outside Adiala Jail in Pakistan; 2 Women Arrested (Watch Video).

Quratulain Balouch Attacked by Brown Bear

Bear attack on renowned singer Quratulain Baloch in Skardu. she was attacked while camping in Deosai National Park, sustaining injuries to both arms from the bear's claws. She is currently receiving treatment at Skardu Hospital.#QuratulainBaloch #Skardu #BearAttack #Deosai pic.twitter.com/GqohUE0S7E — Dilshad Hadi (@Dilshad_Hadii) September 5, 2025

Quratulain Balouch Issues Statement After Bear Attack

