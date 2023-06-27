Now you can visit Barbie's hot pink house in Malibu and we are not kidding! One can turn back and visit this place which is available for fans. According to reports, booking for two just for a one-night stay begins July 17 at 10 a.m. The pink mansion includes a pink bedroom, disco roller rink, gym, giant sandbox, and dirt bike. If you're a barbie fan (frankly speaking who isn't) then you check this one out. Barbie Trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Upcoming Film Is a Joyride to a Crazy Land (Watch Video).

Check Out The Aerial view of Barbie and Ken's Malibu Dream House:

The #BARBIE Dream House has appeared in Malibu to promote the movie. pic.twitter.com/fF93StRZdI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 26, 2023

