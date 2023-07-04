The first clip from Barbie has been revealed and it sees Ken visit the doctors for an injury and describe exactly what his job is. Saying that him being a "lifeguard" is a misconception, his job is just the "beach." With a hilarious Ryan Gosling chewing the scenery up, the clip ends with Ken being invited to Barbie's (Margot Robbie) party. Barbie Trailer Out! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Leave Home Behind to Understand the Purpose of Life! (Watch Video).

Watch the Clip from Barbie:

First clip from Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’. “My job… is just beach.” pic.twitter.com/y8zVoH2xr8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 3, 2023

