New pics of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and their kids have surfaced online. The actress and her daughters visited Ryan on the sets of his upcoming film Deadpool 3 co-starring Hugh Jackman. These photos show Ryan in his Deadpool getup and spending quality time with his family. The shooting of Shawn Levy’s upcoming superhero film is taking place at Norfolk, England. Deadpool 3 Set Photos Leaked! Ryan Reynolds As Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman As Wolverine Film Intense Fighting Scenes on a Beach (Watch Video).

Blake Lively & Kids On Deadpool 3 Sets

📸Novas fotos do set de "DEADPOOL 3" mostram a esposa de Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively e suas duas filhas, fazendo uma visita durante as filmagens do longa. pic.twitter.com/KfyRxpGn4F — Taverna Marvel (@TavernaMarvel) July 12, 2023

The Adorable Duo

PAIS! 💗 — Blake Lively foi fotografada ao visitar seu marido, o ator Ryan Reynolds, no set de Deadpool 3 hoje (12) em Londres. 📸 Confira mais: https://t.co/TrSF67jV41 pic.twitter.com/9RMHSm2mht — Blake Lively Brasil ▪︎ Fansite (@BlakeLivelyBR) July 13, 2023

