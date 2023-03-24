For the first time since The Room, the new trailer for Tommy Wiseau's return to directing features the world's most vicious killer and an underwear ad, weirdly. Titled Big Shark, the film will follow three firefighters as they try their best to save New Orleans from, you guessed it, a big shark. Starring Wiseau, Greg Sestero and Isaiah LaBorde, Big Shark releases soon in theatres. Bob Odenkirk Confirms Playing Tommy Wiseau's Role in 'Greenscreen' Remake of Cult Classic The Room.

Watch the Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)