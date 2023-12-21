Brad Pitt celebrated his 60th birthday in style with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Several pictures of the couple from their outing in Paris have surfaced online. Brad celebrated his 60th birthday on December 18, while his girlfriend turned 34 on December 19. According to reports, the two returned to LA following Brad's intimate birthday celebration in the City of Lights and hosted a joint party in Los Angeles. Brad Pitt Confirms Dating Jewellery Designer Ines De Ramon Eight Year After His Divorce With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon In Paris

new 📸 brad pitt on his birthday party in paris 🎉 pic.twitter.com/RdqSiL2q3J — Brad Pitt Updates (@pittstoppp) December 20, 2023

Twinning In Black

new 🥹📸 brad pitt in paris with ines, on monday pic.twitter.com/eYb9fZRJqb — Brad Pitt Updates (@pittstoppp) December 20, 2023

The Lovely Couple

Brad Pitt and Inés in París 🗼❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/DXgaZqipgs — A List ⭐ (@aphotos23_) December 20, 2023

