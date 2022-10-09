Ray Buffer who played a Russian thug in the movie Bullet Train, got caught stealing comics worth more than $600. The actor tried to steal twice in two different comic stores and got caught once by the owner who confronted him and asked him to leave the store. The staff in the stores also said that Ray is a repeat offender. Bullet Train: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Others Look Glam at the Red Carpet Premiere.

Trying to Be Subtle

Yikes!

