Elsa Pataky ringed in her 47th birthday on July 18, 2023. The Fast & Furious fame actress had an intimate birthday celebration with her loved ones. Hubby Chris Hemsworth has not just extended the sweetest wishes for his ‘partner in crime’ but even shared a few pics and video from the gathering. Chris Hemsworth Considers ‘Slowing Down’ After Warning of Alzheimer’s But Is Not ‘Retiring by Any Means’.

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘 @elsapataky pic.twitter.com/wc06Z32cfE — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) July 19, 2023

