Chris Pine gets candid and speaks about the infamous spit controversy with Harry Styles that happened at the Don't Worry Darling premiere. Pine said, "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation." Dungeons & Dragons-Honor Among Thieves Trailer: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant’s Action-Packed Film To Arrive in Theatres on March 31 (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Chris Pine reveals Harry Styles did not spit on him during the premier of ‘Don't Worry Darling.’ “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.” pic.twitter.com/agTVY7ORrL — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)