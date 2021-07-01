Cinderella teaser is here and Camila Cabello seems like an apt choice for the titular role. She has an exceptionally lovely which stays with you long after the teaser is done playing. Billy Porter plays her fair god person who will transform her for the ball. And the prince? Well, there's too little screen time for him in the teaser. Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Robert. Hopefully, the movie will compensate for it. The movie premieres on Amazon Prime on September 3.

