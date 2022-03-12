In one of the most surprising pieces of news this week, composer Michael Giacchino is set to direct Marvel's upcoming Halloween special for Disney+, Werewolf by Night. The composer has already had a bit of experience in directing animated shorts, but this is a first for him. He has worked closely with Marvel over the years as he has composed soundtracks to many of their films, the latest being Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Check Out The Announcement:

Composer Michael Giacchino takes the director's chair for Marvel's untitled Halloween special based on 'Werewolf By Night' 🐺 His scores: 🎵 The Batman 🎵 Spider-Man: No Way Home 🎵 Jurassic World 🎵 The Incredibles 🎵 Up 🎵 Star Trek (via @THR | https://t.co/ndfHXDeDiR) pic.twitter.com/nXdLcP4sfA — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)