Lisa Kudrow turned 60 on July 30 and she received heartfelt birthday wishes from fans, colleagues and all her loved ones across social media platforms. Her FRIENDS co-star Courteney Cox posted a heartwarming birthday note for her ‘Loot’ and even shared some adorable pics that includes the FRIENDS cast. Courteney wished Lisa saying, “Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person.” Courteney Cox Channels Her Inner ‘Monica Geller’ As FRIENDS Actor Cleans Her Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’ Star (Watch Video).

Courteney Cox’s Birthday Post For Lisa Kudrow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)