The long-delayed star-studded whodunit feature film, directed by Kenneth Branagh is finally making it to the theatres. Death on the Nile starring an ensemble cast of Hammer, Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Letitia Wright, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, Rose Leslie, Tom Bateman, Dawn French and Emma Mackey will hit the theatres on February 11.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

One of them is the murderer, find out who! 👀 Watch #DeathOnTheNile in cinemas, February 11 in English and Hindi. pic.twitter.com/zNecgqmsfc — 20th Century Studios India (@20thCenturyIN) January 28, 2022

