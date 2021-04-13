Zack Snyder's Justice League is one of those movies that created history by existing. A powerful hashtag bolstered by crazy fan following made Warner Bros release his version HBO Max this year. Now his Army Of The Dead has won him something new. Army Of The Dead gets a Twitter emoji and so did Zack Snyder, at least that's what Twitterati is convinced about. If you go on Twitter and type #ZackSnyder, you will see the glistening dark skull emoji next to his name.

Here's what the Twitterati is saying...

The most popular director in Hollywood gets his own hashflag. Zack Snyder is not just the moment, he is the ERA.#ZackSnyder It's Zombies tym😍😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/ymHD1jprZ5 — Arna Official (@official_arna) April 13, 2021

It's official!

Let's thank God

Oh good #ZackSnyder has a hashtag now! Fantastic... — Peter Film (@ImPeterFilm) April 13, 2021

Snyder, The era

The most popular director in Hollywood gets his own hashflag. Zack Snyder is not just the moment, he is the ERA.#ZackSnyder O helllll it's zombies tym....I m so exxxxxxxxccçccciiiiiittttteeedd 😍😍🤩 do you all fellas then Retweet it again pic.twitter.com/4NjtOUJeTX — Bilal (@Bilal66788677) April 13, 2021

Greatest of all

Uuuuuu New hashtags for the greatest director of all time.#ZackSnyder #ArmyOfTheDead #AlwaysBetOnDead Let's trend this movie, better than any WB product. Even the #SnyderCut . Let's make a point. pic.twitter.com/zX5uY8z2il — Faruk Bayraktar (@afb_snydercut) April 13, 2021

Yesss!

#ZackSnyder has his own hashflag... That's it. That's literally THE tweet. — Chuy (@JFChuyy) April 13, 2021

