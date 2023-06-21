It is finally happening! TXT (Tomorrow X Together) and Jonas Brothers are collaborating for a new single. The American pop group and the K-pop group confirmed the news of the collaboration with their first teaser for their upcoming song “Do It Like That.” The song will be released on July 7, sharp at 1 pm. Recently, Nick Jonas shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "This is gonna be fun. Let's get it." Jonas Brothers Announce the Release Date of Their Upcoming Album.

Check Out Nick Jonas's Insta Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Check Out Jonas Brother's Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)