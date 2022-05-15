Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured the Marvel superhero team, The Illuminati. Many fans have been wondering whether their inclusion was just for fan service or no, but writer Michael Waldron has an answer for them. Talking about the film, Waldron stated that they were added as they served a purpose to the plot and were there in the comics. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Daniel Craig Was Originally Set to Play Mr Fantastic in Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel Film - Reports.

Check Out The Full Quote Below:

Michael Waldron says the inclusion of the Illuminati wasn't fan service. "It was never about fan service. It was like, if these Illuminati characters are here, they should be here because that’s who’s in the Illuminati in the comics." (via https://t.co/3ifhHYM2p0) pic.twitter.com/NDm0RFXqtP — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) May 13, 2022

