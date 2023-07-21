On July 20, Drake turned heads as he left his hotel, sporting an intriguing new look. The rapper was seen wearing a doberman mask, which caught the attention of onlookers. Alongside the mask, he donned a Yankees jersey and held a glass of wine. Speculations arose that the mask could be a subtle hint towards his forthcoming album, "For All The Dogs," as he has been teasing its release recently. Alternatively, it's possible that the Toronto native simply wasn't in the mood to be photographed, adding an element of mystery to his appearance. Drake Regrets Name Dropping His Exes and Mocking Older Rappers, Stresses ‘The Lyrics Are Never with Ill Intent’.
Check Out The Picture Here:
Drake leaves hotel in a dog mask. pic.twitter.com/IxJPB0MYCD
— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 20, 2023
