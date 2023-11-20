The Rock expressed his excitement over the unveiling of three new wax figures at Madame Tussauds, bringing the total to nine globally. With figures in London, Asia, Vegas, New York, Hollywood, Orlando, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Dubai, Johnson humorously notes the abundance of his bald head, dirty jokes, and tattoos. The actor shared his joy in connecting with fans worldwide through these lifelike representations and expresses gratitude for collaborating with the Madame Tussauds team on each figure. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals Political Parties Approached Him To Run For President: 'Data Proved I Could Be a Real Contender'.

Watch The Rock's Post Here:

This is f’n crazy, cool & FUN 🤯🥃 The world’s greatest wax museum #MadameTussauds presents THREE NEW Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wax figures for a TOTAL OF NINE around the world 🌎 London Asia Vegas New York Hollywood Orlando And now… Berlin Amsterdam Dubai That’s A LOT of… pic.twitter.com/bDy2k0gMAl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 20, 2023

