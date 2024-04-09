Edgar Burcksen, a renowned editor celebrated for his work on features, documentaries, and TV series, passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 76 due to complications from a heart attack. His distinguished career included notable achievements such as winning an Emmy for editing the pilot episode of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles and receiving an ACE Robert Wise award. Additionally, he was honoured with the Golden Calf at the Nederlands Film Festival. Jennifer Leak Dies at 76; Soap Star Passes Away Following Neurological Disorder Diagnosis.

Edgar Burcksen No More

