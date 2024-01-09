At the Golden Globe Awards, Emma Stone playfully poked fun at Taylor Swift while accepting her win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. When asked about Swift's enthusiastic support, Stone jokingly referred to her as an "a**hole," sharing a lighthearted moment with reporters. The clip captured Stone's mischievous smirk as she remarked on Swift's cheering. Reflecting on their enduring friendship spanning almost two decades, Stone expressed joy at Swift's presence and even acknowledged Swift's nomination that evening. Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Dua Lipa, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep – See Celebs Who Made Heads Turn at the 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet (View Pics).

See Emma Stone's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood)

