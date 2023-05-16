The action-packed trailer of Extraction 2 is finally out and Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake who was almost killed in Bangladesh comes back for a rescue mission and he has to protect his family at any cost. Extraction 2 also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko and Tinatin Dalakishvili. It will premiere on Netflix on June 16. Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth Is Back as The Unstoppable Tyler Rake In Sam Hargrave’s Action- Thriller (View Posters).

Extraction 2 Trailer

