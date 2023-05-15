The trailer release date for Extraction 2 has been announced and it is May 16! Chris Hemsworth dropped new posters on Instagram and said "Our insane 21 minute oner captured in these posters!!!" Extraction 2 which is the sequel to the 2020 film Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Olga Kurylenko, Adam Bessa and others. Chris Hemsworth Considers ‘Slowing Down’ After Warning of Alzheimer’s But Is Not ‘Retiring by Any Means’.

View Extraction 2 Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)