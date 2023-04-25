Revealed at CinemaCon 2023, Final Destination 6 has officially been confirmed to be in development at Warner Bros. Alongside the movie's confirmation, it was also revealed that Zach Lipovsky and Adam B Stein will be directing the films with MCU's Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts will be producing the movie and writing a story treatment. Final Destination 6: ‘Freaks’ Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B Stein To Helm Sixth Installment of Horror Franchise.

Check Out the Tweet:

‘FINAL DESTINATION 6’ is officially in the works at Warner Bros. Zach Lipovsky & Adam B. Stein are directing & Jon Watts is producing & writing the story treatment. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/ywmzxX3kdZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

