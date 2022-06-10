Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions has reportedly won a bidding war for the psychological horror film pitch Goat. The pitch follows a retiring football star being approached by a rookie quarterback requesting to train him. However the rookie doesn't know that the star possesses dark secrets of reaching to success. Nope Trailer: Daniel Kaluuya is Haunted By a UFO in This New Promo For Jordan Peele's Horror Film! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Source Below:

