Rihanna skipped the red carpet of the Golden Globes Awards 2023 and made an appearance directly at the ceremony with none other than her love ASAP Rocky. The couple looked happy in each other's company while enjoying a date amidst the gala affair. Awesonmesauce. Golden Globes 2023: Paul Walter Hauser Wins Best Supporting Actor in Limited Series Award for Black Bird!

Rihanna With ASAP Rocky:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)