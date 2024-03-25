Fans have blended the iconic red of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine's vibrant yellow in playful AI-generated images playing Holi. These imaginative portrayals showcase the Marvel duo joyously splashing colours on each other amidst the festive fervour. From cheerful chest bumps to playful threats with Wolverine's adamantium claws, the scenes brim with camaraderie and fun. Holi 2024 Songs' Playlist: 5 Bollywood Hindi Songs for a Lively Holi Rain Dance Party (Watch Videos).

AI Images of Deadpool and Wolverine Playing Holi

Deadpool and Wolverine (Photo Credits: X)

