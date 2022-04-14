With Blue Sky Studios, the animation studio behind films like Ice Age, shuts down, they decided to give fans one final treat. Scrat is a fan favourite character from the Ice Age films and has constantly been chasing an acorn in the movies which became a running gag for the series. A few employees came together to cap off that story as a farewell to the studio and the franchise. What results is a great sendoff that will leave any Ice Age fan grinning from ear to ear.

Watch The Video:

Scrat finally gets the acorn as a farewell to Blue Sky Studios. “In the final days of Blue Sky Studios, a small team of artists came together to do one final shot. This shot is a farewell, a send-off on our own terms.” pic.twitter.com/Z9QmNEX4x1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)