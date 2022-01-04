The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild comes after a six-year gap in the franchise. The makers have shared a new trailer of the film which follows Buck (voiced by Simon Pegg), a weasel introduced in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. The trailer shows Buck as the new ringleader who isn’t afraid of doing the unbelievable. He is also united with Ice Age heroes Manfred (Ray Romano), Ellie (Queen Latifah), Sid (John Leguizamo), and Diego (Denis Leary) on this adventure.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

