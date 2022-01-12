Is this for real? As reportedly, the sensational Brit singer Zayn Malik is on a plus-size dating app namely ‘WooPlus’ after splitting with Gigi Hadid. According to The Sun, Malik’s profile was spotted on the app that promises to match users with “big beautiful women”. In the viral video, the profile sees a bearded man with name named Zed. Zayn is yet to comment on this chaos. Have a look.

Check It Out:

I think that this is a leaked video from a dating app. It seems like someone have a match with Z and he or she was recording the screen while the video was playing pic.twitter.com/zV6wH5SyEZ — Vicky🫀 (@tibidii27) January 7, 2022

Zayn Malik:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

