'It's Mental!' Ed Sheeran Raves About RRR, Declares SS Rajamouli's Film as His Favourite Indian Movie (Watch Video)
As Ed Sheeran gears up for his upcoming performance in Mumbai, he shares his admiration for SS Rajamouli's RRR and expresses gratitude for the love he receives in India.
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 15, 2024 07:38 AM IST