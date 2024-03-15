Ed Sheeran has been soaking up the vibrant culture, from exploring Dharavi in Mumbai to mingling with Bollywood celebs. Ahead of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics), scheduled for March 16, Sheeran expressed his affection for India in an interview with Brut. When asked about his favourite Indian film, he enthusiastically endorsed SS Rajamouli's RRR, describing it as 'mental' and praising its incredible quality. Ed Sheeran Party: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Kapil Sharma-Ginni, Archana Puran Singh & Others Arrive in Style at the Bash (Watch Video).

Ed Sheeran Talks About His Favourite Indian Film 

