After throwing his hat in the ring by posting a photo of Swamp Thing, it looks like director James Mangold might be on board to helm the upcoming horror film for DC Studios. Just announced recently, Swamp Thing will be part of DC Studios' chapter one, which is titled "Gods and Monsters." Mangold himself is known for helming films like Logan and Ford vs Ferrari, with his latest being Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny. James Gunn's DC Lineup: Batman, Superman, Green Lantern and More - Check Out All Movies and Series Part of 'Chapter 1 - Gods & Monsters' (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)