Joaquin Phoenix will star in Todd Haynes' next film. Haynes describes it as a love story between two men set in the 1930s. During an interview at Cannes, director Haynes revealed the information. Stay tuned for more such updates about the film. Beau is Afraid Review: Joaquin Phoenix's Film Receives Mixed Response From Critics, Call the Film 'Bloated' and 'Long'.

