The Joker sequel, titled Joker - Folie à Deux, has fans on the edge of their seats as it gears up for an October 2024 theatrical release. Director Todd Phillips unveiled tantalising sneak peeks, showcasing Joaquin Phoenix in enigmatic shots, one capturing him through a small gate window, heightening the intrigue. Another revealed a captivating frame featuring Phoenix alongside Lady Gaga. These new stills hint at an electrifying collaboration, promising a riveting and visually striking cinematic experience for eager audiences worldwide. Joker - Folie à Deux: First Look at Lady Gaga Rvealed Alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Supervillain in Todd Phillips' DC Film (View Pic).

See Todd Phillips Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)