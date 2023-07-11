Are you are Jurassic Park fan? If YES, then this news is just for you. Jurassic Park clocks 30 years and Mattel is celebrating the franchise in a big way at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. This is for the first time ever director Steven Spielberg's action figure will be a part of the collector-oriented Jurassic Park: The Hammond Collection line. In addition to the figure, this set includes various filmmaking accessories like a director's chair and camera, as well as a Dilophosaurus. The set even includes a life-size cardboard replica of the Jurassic Park clapperboard. SS Rajamouli Meets Steven Spielberg, RRR Director Expresses Excitement Saying ‘I Just Met GOD!’.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

San Diego Comic Con 2023 Exclusive Mattel Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Steven Spielberg ($30.00) - https://t.co/n83XgWWHFg Preorders for non-attendees go up July 21st at Noon EST. pic.twitter.com/mAo5XZSOH5 — preternia (@preterniadotcom) July 11, 2023

