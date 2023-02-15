With MCU Phase Four seeing the debut of series in the franchise and Phase Five set to have even more show releases, it looks like Kevin Feige will buckling down on them. Saying that fewer MCU shows will happen going forward, Feige wants more time between their releases so that every one of them has their time to shine. Spider-Man: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Confirms Fourth Installment for Tom Holland’s MCU Superhero.

Check Out the Tweet:

Kevin Feige says fewer MCU shows will happen going forward with more time given between each show’s release so they can all have time to shine. (Source: https://t.co/VAvs5CRHPO) pic.twitter.com/SpRiJAHmiQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 14, 2023

