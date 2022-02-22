In what's one of the most exciting pieces of news today, Kid Cudi took to Twitter to post an image of him on a call with director M Night Shyamalan. The Sixth Sense director might be in the middle of casting for his new film, and maybe Cudi might be one of the choices. Whatever this project may be, one thing's for sure, it's going to be something really exciting.

Check Out The Post Below:

Just got done talkin to my guy Night. Somethings brewin ☺️✌🏾💖 pic.twitter.com/gaDBiaivdf — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 21, 2022

