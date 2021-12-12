It is the season of love, joy and hope! Ahead of Christmas 2021, Kourtney Kardashian has shared some fond memories from her childhood with sister Kim Kardashian. The former has shared a series of adorable photos where the two sisters are all dressed up in Christmas-theme matching outfits. But these pictures are special as it also features their parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. Their father can be seen dressed up as Santa and giving the girls Christmas presents.

Childhood Christmas Memories Of The Kardashians

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)