The first teaser for the Bradley Cooper directed Maestro is facing backlash online as many fans have criticised the fact that a non-Jewish actor is playing one of the most iconic Jewish legends. Most of the criticism is being aimed towards the prosthetic nose being worn by Cooper in the film that reinforces a Jewish stereotype and doesn't resemble what Bernstein himself looked like in real life. Maestro Trailer Out! Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan’s Film to Hit Theatres on November 22 (Watch Video).

Bradley Cooper is playing a famous Jewish man by wearing a large prosthetic nose that doesn't actually make him look like Bernstein. I think this was supposed to be Oscar bait, too. https://t.co/QSpTylq1XH — Sturgeon's Law (@Sturgeons_Law) August 15, 2023

remember how bradley cooper basically stole the rights for this film from a jewish man who had been passionately trying to make it for years? and now he’s wearing prosthetic nose to play a jewish man and directing it himself https://t.co/xtqRpUfOpo — elise | wwdits spoilers (@bisexualcrises) August 15, 2023

just looked up a picture of the real leonard bernstein…. the big antisemitic prosthetic nose on bradley cooper was definitely not necessary…. pic.twitter.com/nrCgxi9jlL — louisa (@stabfreeman) August 15, 2023

I just lost so much respect for Bradley Cooper after this cause the fuck is he thinking when he decided to put a bigger nose on himself to "look more Jewish" instead of just casting a Jewish actor https://t.co/KFLkrWqOyt — Antron Supports the WGA & SAG🎥 (@Cineph1leantron) August 16, 2023

Left: Bradley Cooper with his prosthetic nose, playing Leonard Bernstein. Right: The actual Leonard Bernstein. This isn't about making a non-Jewish actor look more like Leonard Bernstein; it's about making a non-Jewish actor look more like a Jewish stereotype. https://t.co/WrYWuweosW pic.twitter.com/WxspPtHktj — Joel S. (@jh_swanson) August 15, 2023

