The trailer of Gia Cappola's Mainstream is here. Andrew Garfield is a social media star whose pointless videos get a crazy amount of views and likes. Maya Hawke of Stranger Things decide to take his story ahead but this influencer has a dark side that can shatter everything. The movie will hit the theatres and VOD on May 7.

Check out the trailer of Mainstream here...

