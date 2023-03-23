DC Studios president James Gunn is all ready to begin with his DC Universe, however, there is still some doubt about which actors can we expect to return. One of those actors is Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, who fans are a bit unsure about, but it looks like she will indeed return once more as Gunn himself has confirmed it. DC Studios President James Gunn Says He Will 'For Sure' Work With Harley Quinn Star Margot Robbie Again.

Check Out James Gunn's Tweet:

James Gunn's Tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)