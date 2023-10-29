In a very heartbreaking new for all FRIENDS fans, Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54. The actor was known globally for his role of Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom FRIENDS. As per reports, Perry was found dead in an apparent case of drowning. As per a report in LA Times, the cops found his body in the hot tub of his own house in Los Angeles. Initial investigations are still ongoing on, so watch this space for more updates on this news. Richard Moll Dies at 80; Legendary Actor Was Known for His Roles in Caveman, Night Court and More.

Matthew Perry Passes Away

BREAKING: Friends star Matthew Perry found dead in an apparent drowning — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 29, 2023

