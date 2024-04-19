Mercy may be the title of Chris Pratt's latest film, but mercy seems to be in short supply as he navigates through a rough start. Sharing a glimpse of his ankle on Instagram, Pratt's post tells a story of pain. Wrapped in ice, Pratt's ankle looks bad. On Instagram, the actor shared that he got hurt on the sets on just the fourth day of filming his sci-fi flick. His Instagram reads, "Mercy filming day 4. I have such a great stunt team! AND I sometimes try to get in there and do some of my own stuff. Today, daddy caught a metal post to the ankle. Should be interesting moving forward." The Garfield Movie: Chris Pratt Voices Garfield in Hilarious New Trailer With Samuel L Jackson (Watch Video).

Chris Pratt Injured On Mercy Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)