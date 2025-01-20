On January 20, the Supreme Court said that either the Union Government will take a decision or the court will decide on the merits of the mercy petition filed by Balwant Singh Rajoana, Babbar Khalsa terrorist, who is seeking commutation of the death sentence awarded to him in the Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh assassination case. As per the details of the case, Balwant Singh Rajoana is seeking commutation on the grounds of delay in considering the mercy petition pending before the President of India since 2012. In 2007, Singh, a police officer in Punjab was convicted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation Court, under various sections for an incident involving a deadly suicide bombing at the Chandigarh secretariat complex. The incident had taken place on August 31, 1995, wherein the then Chief Minister of Punjab, Beant Singh along with 16 others, lost their lives.

Balwant Singh Rajoana Is Seeking Commutation of the Death Sentence Awarded to Him

'Either You Decide Or We'll Hear' : Supreme Court Gives Last Chance To Union On Balwant Singh's Mercy Plea, Posts On March 18 |@1Simranbakshi #SupremeCourt https://t.co/DGbUuehrAq — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)