Washington DC [US], March 5 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming animated feature 'The Garfield Movie' have unveiled the film's new trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Hollywood actor Chris Pratt shared the trailer that he captioned, "Incredibly honored to lend my voice to the most widely circulated comic character in history. See Garfield this Memorial Day Weekend!!"

Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - scruffy street cat Vic - Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist, as per a statement from the film's PR release.

Soon as the 'Avengers: Infinity War' actor shared the new trailer, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and shared their reactions.

"This is going to be so cute and funny," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "EXCITED!!!"

Garfield has been voiced by Chris Pratt and Vic has been voiced by actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Helmed by Mark Dindal, the film also features Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang.

'The Garfield Movie' is all set to hit the theatres on May 24, 2024. (ANI)

