In a surprise to none, Frances McDormand won the Best Actress award at the 93rd Academy Awards for her terrific work in Nomadland. She beat the likes of Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday, Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman, and Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman to score a win!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)